1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in city's west end

One man is dead and another is wounded following a shooting in the city's west end on Saturday night.

Police say it happened just after 11 p.m near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road.

One man died of his injuries at the scene.

Another man attended a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound. Police believe both men's injuries are related to the same shooting.

Toronto police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.