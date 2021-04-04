Man dead, woman in custody after stabbing in North York, police say

A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in North York early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road area just before 7 a.m. for reports that a woman had stabbed a man.

At the scene, officers say they found a man suffering from life threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A woman was taken into custody on scene and investigators say there is no threat to public safety.

Homicide investigators have now taken over the case.

Photos from the scene showed several police vehicles in front of a building at 55 Skymark Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 416-808-7400.