Man found dead in apartment unit in northwest Toronto

Toronto police are appealing for information after a man was found dead in an apartment unit in the city's northwest end on Wednesday evening.

Police have identified the man as Ahmed Hassan, 67, of Toronto. Ahmed is the city's 39th homicide victim of the year.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they located the man in an apartment in the area of Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent, near Lawrence Avenue West. Police responded to reports of a person dead in a unit at about 6:35 p.m.

There's no word on a suspect or charges. Police have not said how Hassan died and they have not released a photo of him.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

