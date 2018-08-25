Passenger dies after car hits pole in Mississauga, driver arrested
Man in his 30s died at scene, male driver in custody for excess blood alcohol content
A man who was a passenger in a car has died and the driver was arrested with excess blood alcohol content, after the car struck a pole early Saturday in Mississauga.
Peel regional police said a man in his 30s was pronounced dead on scene. The crash occurred around 4:37 a.m. on Saturday at Central Parkway and Eglinton Avenue.
The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested for excess blood alcohol content and brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said charges are expected.
