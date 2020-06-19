Man dead after vehicle crashes into building in Woodbridge

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash into a building in Woodbridge on Thursday evening, York Regional Police say.

According to Insp. Christina Dawson, police received a call around 9 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a building in the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West.

Dawson said the man died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown and there are no other known victims.

There was no damage to the building, police say.

"Thankfully, witnesses have come forward, but officers are still looking for dashcam video," Dawson said.

Fire and ambulance crews pictured at the scene of the crash on Thursday evening. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Peno Nesei, who owns a business near the scene of the crash, says he heard a "boom" and saw the car flying into the building, followed by smoke and fire.

"It was [a] disaster, it was terrible," Nesei told CBC Toronto.

He said people nearby did "an amazing job" trying to help save the driver.

"It's really bad," Nesei said.