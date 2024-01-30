Man dead, another critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A man is dead and another man is in critical condition in hospital after a two-vehicle crash during the morning commute in Vaughan Tuesday.

The fatal collision between a BMW sedan and an Audi SUV took place near Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 8 a.m., York Regional Police Const. Lisa Moskaluk said.

"The impact of the collision actually sent the sedan into a light pole and ultimately trapped the occupants inside," Moskaluk said.

The driver of the sedan, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, Moskaluk said. Meanwhile, his passenger, a man whose age was not provided, was extracted and transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

A woman who was driving the SUV was treated by paramedics on scene, police said.

Moskaluk said it's too early to determine the cause of the crash.

"Our collision reconstruction will drive through the scene and they'll determine speeds and distances through any kind of skid marks found on the road and then obviously the time of day, the lighting conditions, the traffic lights and any ... witness information that comes in," she said.

"That will all be investigated and assessed and pieced together to try to form a picture of what happened."

Police closed Major Mackenzie Drive between Islington Avenue and Timber Creek Boulevard, and Highway 27 from Old Major Mackenzie Drive down to Rutherford Road.

Moskaluk said she expected them to remain closed for most of the day.