Man, 84, dead following 2-vehicle collision in Uxbridge

An 84-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Uxbridge on Thursday morning, according to Durham police.

It happened just before 10 a.m. near Uxbridge Concession Road 6 and Ashworth Road, police say.

The man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on Ashworth Road, which was closed to traffic due to road work.

The man then struck a stopped dump truck and his vehicle burst into flames.

Police say the driver of the dump truck helped remove the victim from his vehicle. Witnesses performed CPR while emergency responders were contacted.

Paramedics and fire crews arrived, but the driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers to contact them.