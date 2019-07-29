Man fatally struck by transport truck at Mississauga logistics company

A man died after he was hit by a truck on the property of a Mississauga transportation company on Monday, Peel Regional Police said.

Emergency services were called to Kriska Transport Logistics near Otto Road and Danville Road at around 9:30 a.m.

The man was found in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating his death.

Police said there was nothing suspicious about the call.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.