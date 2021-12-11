Toronto police investigating after man found dead in midtown residential building
Death initially treated as suspicious, now deemed a homicide, Toronto police say
Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead at a residential building in midtown Thursday.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious incident at a residential building in the area of Redpath and Eglinton avenues shortly after 2 p.m.
Upon arrival officers tried to enter a unit but police said a man, who appeared in crisis, was refusing entry to the officers.
Police said a man was found dead inside one of the units. They say the man found is not the same person who was reportedly in crisis.
The death has now been deemed a homicide, Toronto police say.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.
