Toronto police investigating after man found dead in midtown residential building

Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead at a residential building in midtown Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious incident at a residential building in the area of Redpath and Eglinton avenues shortly after 2 p.m.

Upon arrival officers tried to enter a unit but police said a man, who appeared in crisis, was refusing entry to the officers.

Police said a man was found dead inside one of the units. They say the man found is not the same person who was reportedly in crisis.

The death has now been deemed a homicide, Toronto police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.