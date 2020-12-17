Man in his 40s dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man in his 40s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the scene of Queensbury Avenue and Clonmore Drive after 4:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit.

When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured. The driver remained on scene, they said.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Clonmore Drive is closed in both directions from Gerrard Street to Queensbury Avenue while police investigate.