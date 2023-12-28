Man dead after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police said.

Police said they received reports of a pedestrian hit by a car at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent at around 7:44 p.m.

The vehicle remained at the intersection where the incident occurred. The man was transported to hospital where he died, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is believed to be in his 50s.

Roads in the area will remained closed and residents are asked to avoid the area.