20-year-old man dead after being struck by truck in city's northwest

A 20-year-old man has died after being struck by a truck in a gas station parking lot near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, police say.

Const. David Hopkinson said police received a call just before 2:30 p.m. for a man who was pinned underneath a vehicle.

He was initially described as having very serious injuries.

Police later confirmed the victim was without vital signs and when paramedics arrived, the 20-year-old was pronounced dead.

One lane going westbound on Sheppard Avenue is closed.

Police are treating the incident as a workplace injury because it happened on private property. As such, the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.