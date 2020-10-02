Skip to Main Content
20-year-old man dead after being struck by truck in city's northwest
A 20-year-old man has died after being struck by a truck at a gas station parking lot in the city's northwest on Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, police say.

Victim was pinned under vehicle in a gas station parking lot, police say

Police at the scene where a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead after being struck by a truck. They say the incident took place in the parking lot of a gas station near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. (Sue Reid/CBC)

Const. David Hopkinson said police received a call just before 2:30 p.m. for a man who was pinned underneath a vehicle.

He was initially described as having very serious injuries.

Police later confirmed the victim was without vital signs and when paramedics arrived, the 20-year-old was pronounced dead. 

One lane going westbound on Sheppard Avenue is closed. 

Police are treating the incident as a workplace injury because it happened on private property. As such, the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation. 

Police confirmed the incident is being treated as a workplace injury and will be investigated by the Ministry of Labour. (Sue Reid/CBC)
