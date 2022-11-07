Man dies following stabbing near Jane and Finch

A man has died following a stabbing near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Officers arrived in the area around 6:30 p.m., where a man was found seriously injured with stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital, and police say he died Monday morning of his injuries.

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating. Police say they are not aware of any other injuries linked to the incident.

Police are encouraging anyone with more information to call investigators at 416-808-2222.