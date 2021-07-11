Man, 61, dead following single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A 61-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

According to a news release issued on Sunday, officers responded to a call for a collision around 9:45 p.m. in the Lloyd Manor Road and Winterton Drive area, near Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West.



Police say the man was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, heading north on Lloyd Manor Road, when he lost control of his vehicle. He struck a tree and then a pole, police say.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Investigators would like to speak to local residents, businesses and drivers who may have witnessed the crash or have security or dashboard camera footage of the area or incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).