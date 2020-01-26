Man dies in hospital after vehicle slams into pole in Brampton

A man has died in hospital after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a large concrete pole in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

The single vehicle crash happened on Dixie Road south of Clark Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:25 a.m.

Peel paramedics took the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was extricated from the vehicle. He died in hospital later.

The impact of the crash appeared to have crushed the driver's side of the vehicle.

Investigators from Peel police's major collision bureau are investigating.

Roads are closed in the area as officers continue to investigate and motorists are urged to avoid the area.