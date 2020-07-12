Man, 20, dead following Friday night's shooting in York

A man has died following Friday night's shooting incident in York, Toronto police say. Homicide investigators have now taken over the investigation.



The victim has been identified as Mohamed Sow, 20, of Toronto.



Four other people, including a woman and three men, were seriously injured after two suspects began "indiscriminately" shooting at a crowd of people. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.



Police were called to the area of 251 Woolner Avenue around 10:17 p.m. on Friday for reports of gunfire.



Investigators say Sow was in the plaza parking lot among different social groups when a suspect vehicle entered the lot from Woolner Avenue and opened fire hitting him and the other four people.



Sow — who was driven to hospital prior to ambulance arriving at the scene — died of his injuries just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who were in a black sedan and both drove away after the shooting.

Homicide investigators say they want to speak to anyone who may have knowledge concerning this investigation.