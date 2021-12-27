Man in his 20s dead after shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Toronto's west end.

Toronto police said officers received reports around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night that a man had been shot in the area of Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue.

Police said responding officers found a man in a townhouse unit who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics said the victim was in his 20s.

Investigators from the Toronto police homicide unit are investigating.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.