Man dead after shooting outside Ryerson University student centre
Victim died on his way to hospital, police say
A man has died in hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson University campus on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.
Police received a call from Ryerson security about the sound of a gunshot shortly before 8 p.m., Toronto Police Const. Edward Parkes told CBC News.
He said emergency crews went to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street West, where they located a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on his way to hospital.
The homicide unit is now investigating.
Police have obtained surveillance footage from the area and are looking for a single suspect — a man who was seen running from the scene northbound on O'Keefe Lane heading towards Gerrard Street East.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.