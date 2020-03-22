Man dead after shooting outside Ryerson University student centre

A man has died in hospital after a shooting outside Ryerson University campus on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Police received a call from Ryerson security about the sound of a gunshot shortly before 8 p.m., Toronto Police Const. Edward Parkes told CBC News.

He said emergency crews went to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street West, where they located a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on his way to hospital.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

Police have obtained surveillance footage from the area and are looking for a single suspect — a man who was seen running from the scene northbound on O'Keefe Lane heading towards Gerrard Street East.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.