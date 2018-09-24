Man in his 20s dead after shooting near Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting outside a community centre in North York Monday evening, paramedics say.

Emergency responders were called to Forest Manor Road near Parkway Forest Drive in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East area just after 8 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots.

The victim was found outside Parkway Forest Community Centre with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, said Toronto Police spokesperson Gary Long.

Paramedics said the man was without vital signs and died on the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating but has not released any suspect information.

They are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.