Toronto police identify victim in fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Malvern

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Scarborough on New Year's Eve as Clinton Phil Williams.

The shooting happened in the area of Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue in Scarborough's Malvern neighbourhood.

In a news release Thursday, police said the 43-year-old had been walking into the underground parking lot of an apartment building when he was shot. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Williams was rushed to hospital but died soon after.

Police say the suspect fled in a light-coloured car toward Crow Trail. The suspect is described as male with a slim build, wearing black pants low on his hips, a black jacket with a hood or a hoodie underneath and dark running shoes.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Police are asking anyone with information or who had contact with the victim earlier in the day to contact them at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.