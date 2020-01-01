Man dies in hospital after shooting in Malvern

A man has died of his injuries after a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue in Scarborough's Malvern neighbourhood. Police were called to the scene at about 6:15 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the man in life-threatening condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are continuing to search the area and have located shell casings.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The victim's name and age have not been released and police have not provided a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400.