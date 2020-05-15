Skip to Main Content
Man dead following shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto·New

A man has died following a shooting in Etobicoke on Thursday evening, Toronto paramedics say. 

3 males seen fleeing the area of the incident on foot, police say

Toronto police say the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West. (Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock)

According to police, the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West. 

Paramedics say they transported the victim to hospital, where he later died. 

Police say three males were seen fleeing the area on foot. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

