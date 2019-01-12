Man dead after shooting overnight in Scarborough

A man is dead after shooting in Scarborough early Saturday, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, for a report of a shooting after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He has been pronounced dead.

No suspect information was available.

Officers have taped off the area where the shooting occurred.

Police said its homicide squad has taken over the investigation.