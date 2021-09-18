One man dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a shooting Friday night.

Officers were called to Midland Avenue and Danforth Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to duty inspector Michael Williams.

There they found a car that had crashed into a pole. Inside, Williams said, the driver was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital. Police say the death has been ruled a homicide.

A woman in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital, however she is believed to be physically uninjured, Williams said.

The initial investigation indicates the pair were driving northbound along Midland Avenue when another car pulled up alongside them and began shooting.

Williams appealed for any residents of the nearby apartment building or any other members of the public in the vicinity to reach out to investigators.

"We're very early on," he said of the investigation.