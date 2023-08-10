Man dies weeks after random assault at TTC station, police say

A 69-year-old man has died of his injuries nearly a month after he was randomly assaulted at a Toronto transit station, police say.

The alleged assault happened at Bloor-Yonge subway station on July 7, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the station shortly before 7 p.m., where the suspect allegedly approached and pushed the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

In a news release Thursday, police said the victim, Menghsteab Araia of Toronto, died in hospital on Aug. 4.

Araia is Toronto's 38th homicide victim of the year.

A 40-year-old Toronto man has been charged with manslaughter and obstructing police in connection with the death. He appeared in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

The manslaughter charge replaces an earlier charge of aggravated assault following the victim's death, police said Thursday.

Police also said they don't believe the suspect and victim knew one another.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the transit agency extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

"We're aware that this tragic incident is now being treated as a homicide. Our thoughts are with Mr. Araia's family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time," Green said in an email.

"Safety is paramount to all we do and we will, as always, continue to assist police in any way we can during the course of their investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).