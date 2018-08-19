Man shot to death in residential building in downtown Toronto

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound in the hallway of a residential building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood early Sunday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene at 501 Adelaide Street East near Parliament Street shortly after 2 a.m. Residents reported hearing a couple of gunshots.

The man was found lying in a pool of blood in the hallway on the fourth floor, according to Staff Sgt. Dan Hoffmeyer of Toronto Police Service's 51 Division. The victim had been shot in the head, Hoffmeyer added.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said on Sunday.

Toronto police say they are guarding a car of interest after the fatal shooting. (Gwen Gray/CBC)

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Hoffmeyer said officers are guarding a vehicle that is believed to belong to the victim.

Officers are also searching for security camera video and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man's name and age have not been released. Hoffmeyer said police have not yet determined his identity.

No suspect information was available.