Homicide unit investigating after man found dead in Oshawa home

A 37-year-old man was found dead in a residence in Oshawa early Saturday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

Police say they were called to a home in the area of Bloor Street East and Wilson Road just after 5:30 a.m. for unknown trouble.

Officers went to the location and spoke with paramedics who were called to the scene and found the deceased.

"A male was taken into custody at the time of the incident for aggravated assault and the homicide unit was called in," police said in a news release.

"A thorough investigation commenced and the circumstances surrounding the death of the male are currently being investigated. During the investigation the male who was in police custody was released unconditionally."

Police say the homicide unit will continue its investigation into the incident and a post-mortem examination will be completed within the coming days.

"Investigators advised this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223 or Crime Stoppers.