Man's body pulled from water near Ontario Place Marina

A man's body was pulled from Lake Ontario near Ontario Place Marina early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

According to Const. Caroline de Kloet, police received a medical call around midnight about a man who had dropped his phone in the water and had gone in to retrieve it.

De Kloet said officers, paramedics and fire crews arrived to the scene to help locate the man.

They found the man in the water near the marina, which is located on the West Island.

He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

