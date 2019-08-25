Police investigate death of man, 91, outside retirement home

Halton police are investigating after a 91-year-old man died Saturday outside a retirement home in Oakville.

Emergency crews were called to the area near Church and Allan streets around 4:40 p.m.

Insp. Ivan L'Ortye with Halton Regional Police said EMS found a man on the sidewalk with obvious signs of chest trauma.

Paramedics tried to save his life, but L'Ortye said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

L'Ortye said their investigation led them to belive that the incident is "suspicious" and the homicide unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

Witnesses urged to come forward

Meanwhile, police are looking for a man, described as a "potential witnesses" who was seen in the area of the incident.

He is described as between 30 to 40 years old, average build with shoulder-length hair. He was dressed in a black top, black pants — possibly with reflective stripe — and was seen leaving in a newer model 4-door black, VW Golf.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.