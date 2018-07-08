Man in his 20s shot to death in North York

A man in his 20s was shot to death in North York early Sunday, Toronto paramedics say.

Paramedics said they were called to Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street, north of Finch Avenue West, at 3:32 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police are investigating.

Police have not released the man's name or age.

No suspect information was available.