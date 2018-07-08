Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s shot to death in North York
New

Man in his 20s shot to death in North York

A man in his 20s was shot to death in North York early Sunday, Toronto paramedics say.

Paramedics were called to Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 3 a.m.

CBC News ·
A man in his 20s was shot to death in North York early Sunday, Toronto paramedics say. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A man in his 20s was shot to death in North York early Sunday, Toronto paramedics say.

Paramedics said they were called to Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street, north of Finch Avenue West, at 3:32 a.m. 

When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police are investigating.

Police have not released the man's name or age.

No suspect information was available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us