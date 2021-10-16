Man, 27, dead after overnight shooting in North York
A man has died after an overnight shooting in North York after police found him in a car at a plaza with gunshot wounds.
At approximately 1:43 a.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, a man was found in a car at a plaza suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
Paramedics pronounced a 27-year-old man dead at the scene, police said.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate. No suspect information has been released.
Police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call them at 416-808-2222.