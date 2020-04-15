Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in North York home
Toronto·New

Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in North York home

Homicide detectives are investigating the sudden death of a man in North York on Tuesday.

Sudden death has not been ruled a homicide, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say their homicide squad is investigating after a man was found dead inside a North York home early Tuesday. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Homicide detectives are investigating the sudden death of a man in North York on Tuesday.

Toronto police said, however, that the death has not been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to an address on Howard Drive, near Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street, at about 8:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the man with obvious signs of trauma. He was found dead in the home.

The man's name and age have not been released.

Police said the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday morning.

No suspect information has been released.


 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News