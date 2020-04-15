Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in North York home

Homicide detectives are investigating the sudden death of a man in North York on Tuesday.

Toronto police said, however, that the death has not been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to an address on Howard Drive, near Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street, at about 8:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the man with obvious signs of trauma. He was found dead in the home.

The man's name and age have not been released.

Police said the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday morning.

No suspect information has been released.



