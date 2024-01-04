Peel police appeal for witnesses after man killed in Mississauga shooting

A 26-year-old man has died in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive shortly after 5 p.m. for report of gunshots.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre where he later died.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 26-year-old Mississauga man Shawn Murphy.

In a news release, homicide investigators said it is believed the shooting occurred on the roadway and that, shortly before, two male suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot.

Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

"At this time we have no belief that there is any further risk to public safety stemming from this particular incident," Chakravarthy told reporters at the scene Thursday.

"We are urging members of our community who may have any information on this incident to please contact members of our homicide bureau."

Chakravarthy said the area was "very crowded" at the time with a number of vehicles and pedestrians who may have witnessed the shooting. Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police.