Man, 29, dies after apparent drowning in Mississauga condo pool

A 29-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning in a Mississauga pool Sunday afternoon, Peel police say.

Peel paramedics were called to the scene at a condo building on Queen Frederica Drive at 2:52 p.m. and transported the man to a local hospital without vital signs.

Police say he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say footage of the man drowning was captured on surveillance video. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

According to police, the man told his sister around noon that he was going to go downstairs to practice his swimming.

Police say surveillance footage captured the man holding onto the edge of the pool. He then was seen slowly going around to the deep end and letting go. Within seconds, police say he started to go under.

With no one there to help him, police say he didn't get discovered until shortly before emergency crews were called to the scene.