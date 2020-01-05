Man dead after being struck by driver in downtown hit and run

A man is dead after he was struck by a driver in downtown Toronto in a hit and run on Saturday night, police say.

The collision happened on Jarvis Street south of Gerrard Street East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10:10 p.m. Several people called 911 about the collision.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre but he died of his injuries there a short time later.

Det. Brett Moore, of Toronto police's traffic services, said a vehicle was headed northbound on Jarvis Street and struck the pedestrian, leaving him with fatal injuries.The driver then fled the vehicle.

"We need video evidence. We find that furthers our investigations very quickly," Moore said at the scene.

A shoe is seen on Jarvis Street following the collision. Police say several people called 911. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera video.

"Eyewitness accounts are critical," Moore added. "The faster we get information, the better."

The victim's shoes were left on the street.

Jarvis Street was closed in both directions from Gerrard Street East to Dundas Street East for hours as officers from Toronto police's traffic services investigated but it reopened early Sunday.

Police have not released any information about a suspect vehicle.

Police closed a stretch of Jarvis Street following the fatal hit and run but the road has since reopened. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)