Man dead in North York shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in the Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East area Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, arriving to find a man in serious condition.

Paramedics told CBC News the victim made his own way to hospital. By 9:15 p.m., police say, the man had been pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have been assigned to the case. There's no word yet on the victim's exact age.

Police say multiple suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot. Descriptions are not yet available.