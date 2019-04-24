Man dead in house fire in Toronto's Roncesvalles Village

A man is dead following a "significant" house fire in Toronto's Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood late Tuesday evening.

The blaze broke out shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a residence in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Marion Street, near Queen Street West, Toronto Fire says.

Heavy flame and smoke was spotted billowing from the basement when fire crews arrived, said Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell.

One occupant was trapped on the second floor, according to Toronto police. Firefighters pulled him from the two-storey building but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released because police are notifying the next-of-kin.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says he doesn't believe anyone else was home at the time. However, paramedics treated a bystander at the scene who was suffering from minor smoke inhalation. The person was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

"Our crews did a really good job tonight of getting inside quickly and controlling the spreading growth and development of the fire," Pegg told reporters at the scene.

It took fire crews roughly 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation. The provincial watchdog will probe where the fire started and what ignited it.

The west-end home is believed to be a multi-unit residence, Pegg explained