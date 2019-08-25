Man dead in early morning North York shooting

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an industrial area in North York, police say, prompting a homicide investigation.

Toronto police were called to 172 Toryork Drive, near Finch Avenue West and Weston Road, just after 5 a.m., said Duty Insp. Norm Proctor.

A man was found outside and pronounced dead on scene, Proctor said.

Several people were around when the shooting happened, he said, but there were no witnesses on scene when police arrived.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.