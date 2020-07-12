Man, 82, dead following motorcycle crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

An 82-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 in Mississauga Sunday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.



According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 401 eastbound at Hurontario.

"The vehicle was in the left lane of the collectors, apparently appeared to be trying to access the express lanes, hit the ... barriers that separates the express and collectors and the rider was ejected from his motorcycle," Schmidt said.



The 82-year-old man, who is from London, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital.



All Highway 401 eastbound lanes between Mavis and Hurontario, Mississauga are now closed.