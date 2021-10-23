Man dead after shooting in parking lot plaza near Weston Road

A man has died following a shooting in a plaza parking lot near Weston Road and Highway 401 on Saturday.

Police responded to reports at around 3:42 p.m. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene to locate a man who had been shot.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

There is no suspect information yet and police have not released the man's age.

Paramedics confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a plaza.

Police are asking any witnesses and anyone with dashboard camera footage of the area during the time of the shooting to contact them.