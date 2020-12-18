Man dead after hit and run in midtown Toronto parking garage

A man is dead after being struck by a U-Haul vehicle in a parking garage in midtown Friday evening, Toronto police say.

At around 5:50 p.m., officers received reports of a man hit in a parking garage at Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East, and that the driver fled the scene.

Paramedics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Police say the driver left the scene in a white U-Haul van or pick-up truck that has damage on its passenger side. The U-Haul was last seen heading eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East.

Police are investigating.