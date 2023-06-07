Man dead after single-vehicle collision on Highway 404 near Markham

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 404 near Steeles Avenue East close to Markham, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police told CBC News Toronto that they were called to the scene around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. The 23-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP said the highway is closed southbound until 8 a.m. for an investigation. Police recommend the area be avoided until then.