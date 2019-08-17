Man dead in 2-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401

A man has died in a collision on Highway 401 Saturday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m. in the westbound collector, just west of Keele Street.

Two vehicles were involved, police said, each with a single male driver.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, OPP spokesperson.

He did not know the condition of the other driver.

The westbound collector will remain closed for several hours, Schmidt said.

The OPP's collision reconstruction and investigation teams are on scene.