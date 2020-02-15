Man, 28, dead after head-on collision with transit bus in Whitby

A 28-year-old man is dead after his vehicle collided head-on with a public transit bus in Whitby on Friday night, Durham police say.

The collision with the Durham Region Transit bus happened on Victoria Street East and South Blair Road, west of Thickson Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene about a crash at about 6:55 p.m.

Insp. Ryan Connolly, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man's name.

Durham paramedics took the bus driver, also male, to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was on the bus at the time because it was not in service, Connolly said. The vehicle and the bus were driving in opposite directions when they collided, he added.

Police said the vehicle driven by the man who died was involved in a series of hit-and-run collisions westbound on Highway 401, before the collision with the bus.

"It's still early in the investigation. I don't know the motive or what exactly took place that led up to the collision," Connolly said.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police's highway safety division, the vehicle collided with four others on Highway 401, between Simcoe Street South in Oshawa and Thickson Road in Whitby, before the driver exited the highway.

The other drivers sustained minor injuries, Schmidt said. Whitby's OPP detachment continues to investigate.

Roads in the area of the fatal collision in Whitby were closed as Durham police investigated, but the roads have since been reopened.