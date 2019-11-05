Man found dead in Mississauga garage following fire

A man was found dead in a garage that caught fire in Mississauga on Tuesday, Peel police say.

The flames broke out in a detached garage in the area of North Haven Drive and Arbor Road, near Cawthra Road and Queen Elizabeth Way. Firefighters and police were called to the address at about 12:45 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the fire had engulfed the garage.

Police have not released the man's age.

The fire is now out and police said they do not know if the circumstances are suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to called the criminal investigation bureau at Peel police's 12 division or Crime Stoppers.

