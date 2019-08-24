Skip to Main Content
Man, 80, dead after being found in pool in Scarborough
Toronto police say an 80-year-old man has died after being found unconscious in a pool in Scarborough on Saturday.

Incident is not suspicious, Toronto police say

Toronto police say an 80-year-old man has died after being found unconscious in an indoor swimming pool in Scarborough on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the Dundalk Drive area, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401 on Saturday afternoon.

They performed CPR on the victim but failed to resuscitate him.

Police say the incident is not suspicious.

