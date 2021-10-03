Man dead following stabbing at east end apartment in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing Sunday morning.
A woman is in custody and homicide investigators have taken over the case, police say
Police say they were called to an apartment near Coxwell Avenue and Casci Avenue in the city's east end shortly before 4 a.m.
There, they say, officers found a man suffering "serious injuries" after being stabbed.
The man died later in hospital.
Police say they have a woman in custody and they believe there is no risk to the broader public.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case.