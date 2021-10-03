Man dead following stabbing at east end apartment in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to an apartment near Coxwell Avenue and Casci Avenue in the city's east end shortly before 4 a.m.

There, they say, officers found a man suffering "serious injuries" after being stabbed.

The man died later in hospital.

Police say they have a woman in custody and they believe there is no risk to the broader public.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.