Man dead following shooting in Richmond Hill
A man has died after he was shot in Richmond Hill Friday evening, York Regional Police say.
York Regional Police homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation
A man has died following a shooting in Richmond Hill Friday evening, York Regional Police say.
Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the Leisure Lane and Richmond Street area where they found the man with no vital signs.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The York Regional Police homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation.
No information on suspects is available at this time.