Man dead following shooting at North York apartment building

One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Dorado Court around 11:20 p.m. and found the victim in a hallway suffering from gunshot wounds, Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters.

Paramedics tried to administer aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alldrit could not immediately provide information about a suspect.

"We are asking for the public's assistance with this incident," he said. "Anyone who has any information or witnessed this crime, please contact either our homicide squad, 31 Division or Crime Stoppers. It would be greatly appreciated."