Man dead following shooting at North York apartment building
One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Dorado Court, near Keele and Sheppard, late Monday night

CBC News ·
Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment on Dorado Court in North York. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the building on Dorado Court around 11:20 p.m. and found the victim in a hallway suffering from gunshot wounds, Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters.

Paramedics tried to administer aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alldrit could not immediately provide information about a suspect.

"We are asking for the public's assistance with this incident," he said. "Anyone who has any information or witnessed this crime, please contact either our homicide squad, 31 Division or Crime Stoppers. It would be greatly appreciated."

