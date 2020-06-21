Man dead following police-involved shooting in Mississauga, SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 62-year-old man died in a police-involved shooting in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

According to Peel police Const. Sarah Patten, police received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday of a 62-year-old man suffering from a medical condition and not taking his medication.

Patten says the male was in a "state of crisis" and believed to have weapons on him in his residence, which is located in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives.

Uniform and tactical officers, as well as officers with the force's K9 unit, responded to the incident and made communication with the man, who had barricaded himself within the residence.

Patten said officers were in constant communication with the man until just before 8 p.m., and then "no further communication was able to be made."

Due to his "extensive medical history" and lack of communication for almost 15 minutes, Patten said officers made the decision to enter the residence.

An interaction then occurred between officers and the man in which shots were fired, Patten said, and the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

It's unclear exactly what role police involvement played in the incident. The Special Investigations Unit investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.